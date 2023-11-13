Entering their Monday, November 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the Buffalo Bills (5-4) are monitoring eight players on the injury report.

The Bills squared off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their most recent game, falling 24-18.

The Broncos' last game was a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Poyer S Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Out Terrel Bernard LB Concussion Questionable A.J. Klein LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Powers OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Bills Season Insights

The Bills rank seventh in total offense (370.2 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) this season.

Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 17.8 points per game. They rank seventh on offense (26.7 points per game).

Offensively, the Bills rank sixth in the NFL with 262.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (219.6).

Buffalo ranks 14th in run offense (108.1 rushing yards per game) and 19th in run defense (114.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Bills rank 15th in the league with an even turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (12th in the NFL) and committing 14 (20th in the NFL).

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos rank 23rd in total yards per game (302.1), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 405.9 total yards conceded per contest.

The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 28.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 17th with 21.5 points per contest.

The Broncos are posting 185.4 passing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 251.8 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Denver ranks 12th in rushing yards per game (116.8), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 154.1 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Broncos have accumulated 12 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) and committed 12 turnovers (13th in NFL) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 15th in the NFL.

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Broncos (+260)

Bills (-350), Broncos (+260) Total: 47.5 points

