The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a game versus the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. New Orleans is just a 2.5-point favorite in the contest. This contest has a point total of 41.

Before the Saints meet the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Vikings' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Saints.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-2.5) 41 -146 +124 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

FOX

New Orleans has covered the spread only twice in nine opportunities this season.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-5-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

New Orleans has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-3-1 this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Two Minnesota games (of nine) have gone over the point total this season.

