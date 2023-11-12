The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Saints vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Saints winning by 2.5, the model has the Vikings taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (6.8 points). Take the Vikings.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.

The Saints have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Vikings have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Minnesota has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Saints or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)



Minnesota (+2.5) The Saints are 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has yet to cover the spread (0-5-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Vikings have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-1).

In games they have played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota owns an ATS record of 2-1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) New Orleans and Minnesota combine to average 3.6 more points per game than the total of 41 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.9 fewer points per game (40.1) than this game's total of 41 points.

Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

The Vikings have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 57.7 2 45.3 1

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 191.9 10 36.0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.