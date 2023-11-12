The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points just twice this season.

New Orleans has had an average of 221.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 12.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New Orleans' ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

The Pelicans have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New Orleans has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 7 77.8% 122.8 230.2 116.9 230.9 228.6 Pelicans 2 22.2% 107.4 230.2 114 230.9 223.2

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (2-2-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

The Pelicans' 107.4 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Pelicans and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-5 1-3 4-5 Mavericks 5-4 2-3 7-2

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Pelicans Mavericks 107.4 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 114 Points Allowed (PG) 116.9 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

