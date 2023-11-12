New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 225.4 per game.

Thomas has caught 38 passes on 62 targets for 439 yards and one score. He averages 48.8 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Vikings

Thomas vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is giving up 225.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Vikings' defense is 20th in the league in that category.

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in five of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has received 18.3% of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He has 439 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 80th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Thomas, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Thomas has been targeted nine times in the red zone (20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

