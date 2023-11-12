The Dallas Mavericks (7-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) on Sunday, November 12 at Smoothie King Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Mavericks secured a 144-126 win against the Clippers. Luka Doncic scored a team-best 44 points for the Mavericks in the win.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Illness 3.0 6.0 2.0

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Herbert Jones: Questionable (Leg), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee), CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

