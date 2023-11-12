The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 233.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points seven times.

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 239.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Dallas has been favored seven times and won six of those games.

Dallas has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mavericks have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 7 77.8% 122.8 230.2 116.9 230.9 228.6 Pelicans 2 22.2% 107.4 230.2 114 230.9 223.2

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in five games when playing at home, and it has covered three times in four games on the road.

The 122.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 8.8 more points than the Pelicans give up (114).

When Dallas totals more than 114 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Mavericks and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 5-4 2-3 7-2 Pelicans 4-5 1-3 4-5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Mavericks Pelicans 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 107.4 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 116.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

