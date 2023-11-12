The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8 assists and 8.6 rebounds last season.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. He also drained 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas put up 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He made 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Mavericks 114.4 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.4% Three Point % 37.1%

