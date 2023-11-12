The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pelicans 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)

Mavericks (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Mavericks' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Dallas is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents aren't as successful (44.4% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (77.8%).

The Mavericks have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are third-worst in the league on offense (107.4 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (114 points conceded).

New Orleans is 19th in the league in rebounds per game (43.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (49.3).

The Pelicans are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22 per game) in 2023-24.

New Orleans commits 13.8 turnovers per game and force 13.3 per game, ranking 13th and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 25th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.