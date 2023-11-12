The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pelicans 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.0)

Mavericks (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Mavericks' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Dallas (2-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than New Orleans (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 77.8% of the time this season (seven out of nine), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (four out of nine).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 6-1, a better tally than the Pelicans have put up (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 122.8 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (116.9 per contest).

This year, Dallas is grabbing 41.3 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Mavericks rank 17th in the NBA with 25 assists per game.

Dallas ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging just 12.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 14th in the league (14.3 per contest).

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Mavericks, who are sinking 17.2 three-pointers per game (best in NBA) and shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc (best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.