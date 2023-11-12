The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pelicans 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-5.6)

Mavericks (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Mavericks have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this season, tallying an ATS record of 5-4-0, compared to the 4-5-0 record of the Pels.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Dallas (2-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than New Orleans (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents aren't as successful (44.4% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (77.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-3, while the Mavericks are 6-1 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are ceding 116.9 points per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on offense, scoring 122.8 points per contest (second-best).

Dallas is 25th in the NBA with 41.3 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 45.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season, the Mavericks rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.

Dallas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mavericks have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (17.2) and best in three-point percentage (40.3%).

