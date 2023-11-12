The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pelicans 112

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-5.6)

Mavericks (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Mavericks have put together a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-5-0 mark from the Pelicans.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time this season (four out of nine). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (seven out of nine).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 6-1, a better record than the Pelicans have posted (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 122.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 23rd with 116.9 points allowed per contest.

With 41.3 boards per game, Dallas is 25th in the NBA. It allows 45.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Mavericks are putting up 25 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas ranks third-best in the NBA by committing only 12.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 14th in the league (14.3 per contest).

The Mavericks are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (17.2 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (40.3%).

