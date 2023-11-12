Sunday's game that pits the LSU Tigers (1-1) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 98-60 in favor of LSU, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Thursday 112-55 over Queens (NC).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 98, Mississippi Valley State 60

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) last season while giving up 57.9 per outing (34th in college basketball). They had a +877 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

LSU's offense was less productive in SEC tilts last season, scoring 77.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 82.3 PPG.

The Tigers posted 85.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than they averaged on the road (77.2).

In 2022-23, LSU allowed 52.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 63.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.