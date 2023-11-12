KaVontae Turpin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Turpin's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Turpin's season stats include 69 yards on seven receptions (9.9 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus seven carries for 66 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted nine times.

KaVontae Turpin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Turpin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 7 69 23 2 9.9

Turpin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1

