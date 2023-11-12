Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson will be up against the New York Giants and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Ferguson has caught 32 passes on 43 targets for 328 yards and three scores. He averages 41 yards per game.

Ferguson vs. the Giants

Ferguson vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Giants surrender 211.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Giants have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

Ferguson has 15.8% of his team's target share (43 targets on 273 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (63rd in NFL play), racking up 328 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson has tallied a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Ferguson (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 27.7% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

