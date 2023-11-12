The Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last game (November 10 win against the Clippers), posted two points.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+154)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Grant Williams vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 38 9 3 4 1 0 0 11/18/2022 35 12 5 1 2 0 0

