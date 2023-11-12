Derrick Jones Jr. and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be facing off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Jones put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 144-126 win against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans allowed 24.9 per contest last season, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/9/2022 11 5 2 1 0 2 0

