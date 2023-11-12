Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 10?
Should you bet on Dak Prescott finding his way into the end zone in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Prescott has piled up 29 carries for 118 yards (14.8 per game) and one touchdown.
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
