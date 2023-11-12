The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) will play NFC East rivals, the New York Giants (2-7), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Giants will need a complete game to pull off an upset, as they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys go up against the Giants. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Cowboys vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have won the second quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time in nine games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Giants have led two times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost four times (1-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Giants have won the second half in three games (1-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

