Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 211.2 per game.

Cooks has posted 165 yards (on 17 catches) with two TDs this year. He's been targeted 29 times, and is averaging 23.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooks and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooks vs. the Giants

Cooks vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 211.2 passing yards the Giants yield per outing makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Giants' defense is seventh in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Watch Cowboys vs Giants on Fubo!

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in two of seven games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has been targeted on 29 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season (10.6% target share).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 5.7 yards per target (115th in NFL).

Cooks has made two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With four red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 8.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.