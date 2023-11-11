AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving AAC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking South Florida -7 against Temple as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Temple vs. South Florida matchup.
Best Week 11 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: South Florida -7 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 16.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 18.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: SMU -17 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 24.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 AAC Total Bets
Under 68.5 - Temple vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Total: 62.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 67.5 - North Texas vs. SMU
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs
- Projected Total: 62.6 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 53.5 - UAB vs. Navy
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 58.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Tulane
|8-1 (5-0 AAC)
|28.7 / 19.3
|401.7 / 316.9
|SMU
|7-2 (5-0 AAC)
|40.0 / 15.9
|465.3 / 281.8
|UTSA
|6-3 (5-0 AAC)
|31.2 / 25.8
|410.7 / 380.3
|Memphis
|7-2 (4-1 AAC)
|39.2 / 27.9
|454.8 / 419.1
|Florida Atlantic
|4-5 (3-2 AAC)
|27.7 / 26.2
|364.9 / 414.7
|Rice
|4-5 (2-3 AAC)
|33.0 / 28.7
|383.0 / 402.4
|South Florida
|4-5 (2-3 AAC)
|30.4 / 37.0
|453.7 / 459.2
|Navy
|3-5 (2-3 AAC)
|18.3 / 23.4
|300.3 / 373.5
|Charlotte
|3-6 (2-3 AAC)
|16.8 / 24.8
|322.8 / 353.0
|UAB
|3-6 (2-3 AAC)
|30.8 / 38.1
|450.9 / 426.1
|North Texas
|3-6 (1-4 AAC)
|34.8 / 36.7
|482.3 / 468.3
|Temple
|3-6 (1-4 AAC)
|20.6 / 35.8
|360.3 / 433.3
|Tulsa
|3-6 (1-4 AAC)
|22.4 / 35.6
|363.3 / 441.9
|East Carolina
|1-8 (0-5 AAC)
|17.7 / 24.8
|274.9 / 354.2
