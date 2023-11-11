UL Monroe vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Troy Trojans (7-2) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UL Monroe vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-21.5)
|45.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-21.5)
|46.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Virginia vs Louisville
- North Texas vs SMU
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- USC vs Oregon
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Texas vs TCU
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Washington State vs Cal
- Utah vs Washington
- Iowa State vs BYU
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
UL Monroe vs. Troy Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.
- Troy has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.