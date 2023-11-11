UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This clash will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|264th
|73
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|338th
|10.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|355th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
