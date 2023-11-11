The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This clash will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.4 289th 264th 73 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 338th 10.7 Assists 12.6 211th 355th 15.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.