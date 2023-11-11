The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyler Seguin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Seguin has a goal in two of 12 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 12 games this season, Seguin has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Seguin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

