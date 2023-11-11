When the Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Tyler Seguin light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Seguin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Seguin has zero points on the power play.

Seguin's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

