Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 23.5 points. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Tulane has the 56th-ranked offense this year (401.7 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 20th-best with just 316.9 yards allowed per game. Tulsa has been sputtering on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 35.6 points given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, putting up 22.4 points per contest (102nd-ranked).

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -23.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Tulane Recent Performance

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, producing 421.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-31-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 295.7 total yards per contest (27th).

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 26 points per game in that stretch (16th-worst). They've been better on defense, allowing 22 points per game (88th-ranked).

With 223.3 passing yards per game on offense (third-worst) and 217.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (third-worst) over the last three games, Tulane has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

While the Green Wave rank 45th in rushing yards per game over the last three contests (198), they rank 20th-best on the defensive side of the ball (78.3 rushing yards allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Tulane has hit the over once.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Tulane has gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

Tulane has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Tulane has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,597 yards, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 877 rushing yards on 166 carries with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 32 catches for 593 yards (65.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 433 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 24 receptions for 421 yards, an average of 46.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Darius Hodges paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 16 tackles.

Jesus Machado, Tulane's leading tackler, has 62 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles and four passes defended.

