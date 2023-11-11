The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Tulane ranks 56th in total offense this season (401.7 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 401.7 yards allowed per game. Tulsa ranks 82nd in total yards per game (363.3), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 441.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,597 yards (177.4 ypg) on 118-of-168 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 264 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 877 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Lawrence Keys III's 593 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 32 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put up a 433-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 41 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 1,149 yards (127.7 ypg) while completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with five touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has run the ball 143 times for 592 yards, with three touchdowns.

Bill Jackson has totaled 299 yards on 63 carries.

Devan Williams has hauled in 399 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Kamdyn Benjamin has put together a 334-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 38 targets.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

