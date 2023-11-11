Stars vs. Jets November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Stars vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-120)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW
Stars Players to Watch
- Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 12 points in 12 games.
- Through 11 games, Roope Hintz has scored five goals and picked up six assists.
- Robertson has scored three goals and added seven assists in 12 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 102 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in league).
Jets Players to Watch
- Kyle Connor is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (1.2 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 13 games (playing 20:46 per game).
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 16 total points (1.2 per game), with five goals and 11 assists.
- This season, Iafallo has four goals and eight assists for Dallas.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 1-1-1 on the season, allowing 10 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 68 saves with an .872% save percentage (59th in the league).
Stars vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.62
|6th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|19th
|20th
|30
|Shots
|33.1
|6th
|27th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|4th
|29th
|9.09%
|Power Play %
|18.37%
|18th
|1st
|92.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.33%
|24th
