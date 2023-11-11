Stars vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (8-3-1), which currently has only one player listed, as the Stars ready for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their +6 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 47 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Winnipeg has given up 43 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +4, they are 10th-best in the league.
Stars vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|5.5
