How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AC Milan versus US Lecce is a game to see on a Saturday Serie A slate that includes a lot of exciting contests.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs AC Milan
AC Milan travels to take on US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-160)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+425)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Juventus vs Cagliari
Cagliari is on the road to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-290)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+750)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs Torino FC
Torino FC journeys to match up with AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+145)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+195)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.