The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-8) meet a fellow Southland foe when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FCS (411.9 yards allowed per game), Texas A&M-Commerce has had more success on offense, ranking 100th in the FCS offensively averaging 301.7 yards per game. SE Louisiana's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 424.2 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On offense, it ranks 32nd with 398.0 total yards per contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

How to Watch Week 11 Games

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Texas A&M-Commerce 398.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (98th) 424.2 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (106th) 143.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.6 (91st) 254.1 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.1 (83rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has thrown for 1,368 yards on 62% passing while recording six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement has rushed for 374 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Harlan Dixon is a key figure in this offense, with 298 rushing yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns and 320 receiving yards (35.6 per game) on 26 catches

Darius Lewis' 520 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches on 44 targets with four touchdowns.

Xavier Hill's 18 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 292 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has recorded 1,149 yards (127.7 ypg) on 109-of-186 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 48 times for 256 yards (28.4 per game), scoring one time.

Ra'veion Hargrove has collected 220 yards on 49 carries, scoring two times.

Keith Miller III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has caught 25 passes for 215 yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jabari Khepera has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 178 yards, an average of 19.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

