The McNeese Cowboys (0-8) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium in a Southland clash.

McNeese ranks 21st-worst in scoring offense (17.5 points per game) and eighth-worst in scoring defense (36.8 points per game allowed) this season. In terms of total yards, Houston Christian ranks 72nd in the FCS (350.6 total yards per game) and 59th on the other side of the ball (346.9 total yards allowed per game).

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

McNeese Houston Christian 301.4 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.6 (92nd) 458.9 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (34th) 123.8 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.8 (67th) 177.6 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.9 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards (105.4 ypg) to lead McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 411 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Joshon Barbie has carried the ball 33 times for 199 yards (24.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's team-leading 386 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 15 targets) with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has caught 26 passes for 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 1,582 yards on 125-of-223 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Darryle Evans, has carried the ball 72 times for 323 yards (40.4 per game).

Champ Dozier has piled up 57 carries and totaled 294 yards with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 504 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has 12 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 223 yards (27.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deuce McMillan's 14 receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 208 yards (26.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

