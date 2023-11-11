The Houston Christian Huskies are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the McNeese Cowboys at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-6.9) 49.6 Houston Christian 28, McNeese 21

Week 11 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last season.

A total of three of Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Huskies games went over the point total four out of 10 times last year.

Cowboys vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 17.5 36.8 22.7 39.3 14.4 35.2 Houston Christian 25.3 26.1 33 8.5 17.5 43.8

