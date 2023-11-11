LSU vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-14)
|63.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|LSU (-13.5)
|63.5
|-580
|+420
LSU vs. Florida Betting Trends
- LSU has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- Florida has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.
- The Gators have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
