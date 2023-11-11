The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Florida Gators (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in an SEC clash.

LSU ranks 99th in total defense this season (407.4 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 544.7 total yards per game. Florida ranks 51st with 409.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 349.9 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, keep reading.

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

LSU vs. Florida Key Statistics

LSU Florida 544.7 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.4 (57th) 407.4 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (42nd) 212.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.2 (88th) 332.6 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (33rd) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (129th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 2,793 passing yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and throwing 27 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 102 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (70.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 66 catches for 1,152 yards (128.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 768-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 58 targets.

Kyren Lacy's 18 grabs have turned into 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 2,384 passing yards, or 264.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Montrell Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 555 yards, or 61.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Johnson has also chipped in with 23 catches for 159 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has taken 88 carries and totaled 529 yards with four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has registered 54 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 778 (86.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put up a 416-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 53 targets.

Arlis Boardingham's 23 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

