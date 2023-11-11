The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a CUSA clash.

Louisiana Tech is averaging 383.3 yards per game on offense this year (68th in the FBS), and is giving up 397.3 yards per game (92nd) on the other side of the ball. Sam Houston ranks fourth-worst in points per game (16.9), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 26.6 points surrendered per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Sam Houston 383.3 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.1 (127th) 397.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (66th) 134.6 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.8 (128th) 248.7 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (84th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recorded 1,476 yards (147.6 ypg) on 129-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyre Shelton, has carried the ball 78 times for 504 yards (50.4 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Keith Willis Jr. has carried the ball 40 times for 262 yards (26.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 710 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 80 times and has collected 67 catches and four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has hauled in 34 passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell has a total of 279 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston this season. He has 1,766 passing yards (196.2 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes. He's tossed 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 160 yards (17.8 ypg) on 67 carries.

John Gentry is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 286 yards, or 31.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Gentry has also chipped in with 26 catches for 188 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Noah Smith has collected 61 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 544 (60.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 85 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has 30 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 389 yards (43.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 36 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

