Will Jason Robertson find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.