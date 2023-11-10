Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Vernon Parish, Louisiana this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Martinville High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
