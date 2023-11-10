How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions averaged just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (59).
- SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 71.1 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed.
- When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.
- The Bulldogs made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.9 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
- The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 61-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|University Center (LA)
