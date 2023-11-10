The Auburn Tigers (0-1) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-24.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-24.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

SE Louisiana won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Auburn went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

