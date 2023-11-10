SE Louisiana vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-24.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-24.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SE Louisiana won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Auburn went 16-15-0 ATS last season.
- Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.