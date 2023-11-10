Nicholls State vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Nicholls State matchup.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Nicholls State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Nicholls State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-20.5)
|146.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|LSU (-20.5)
|147.5
|-10000
|+2200
Nicholls State vs. LSU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Nicholls State compiled an 8-17-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Colonels covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- LSU put together a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Tigers games hit the over.
