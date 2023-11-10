Player prop betting options for Luka Doncic, Paul George and others are available in the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 41 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 11.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).
  • He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).
  • Friday's assist prop bet total for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.
  • Doncic has averaged six made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM
15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +140)
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game are 2.5 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB
8.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Friday is 4.0 lower than his scoring average of 12.5.
  • His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -143)
  • George's 27.3 points per game are 4.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).
  • George averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 22.5-point total set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
  • Leonard has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

