The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: LSU (-20.5)

LSU (-20.5) Total: 146.5

146.5 TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.8 241st 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.9 109th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.