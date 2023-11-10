Grant Williams will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his last game (November 8 loss against the Raptors), produced six points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 43.1 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers allowed 25.0 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Clippers were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 23 3 10 2 1 0 0 12/12/2022 29 14 4 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.