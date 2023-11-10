We have 2023 high school football action in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Jefferson Davis Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Saint Helena Parish
  • Webster Parish
  • Saint Landry Parish
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Grant Parish
  • Caddo Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Saint Martin Parish

    • Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Sacred Heart High School at Glenbrook School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Minden, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.