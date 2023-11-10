Ascension Parish, Louisiana has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Iberville Parish
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Grant Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Red River Parish
  • La Plata County
  • Washington Parish
  • Webster Parish
  • Evangeline Parish

    • Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Donaldsonville High School at Amite High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Amite, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.