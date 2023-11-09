Thursday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and Northwestern State Demons (1-0) going head to head at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 81, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-9.7)

Tulane (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Tulane Performance Insights

Tulane was the 19th-best squad in the country in points scored (79.9 per game) but 19th-worst in points allowed (77.2) last year.

The Green Wave were 283rd in the country in rebounds per game (29.9) and -2-worst in rebounds conceded (37.4) last year.

Last season Tulane was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Green Wave were 125th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last season.

Defensively, Tulane was third-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.5 last season. It was 295th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.7%.

Tulane attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Tulane's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72% were 2-pointers.

