The Northwestern State Demons (1-0) go up against the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave shot 46% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.

Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.

Last year, the Green Wave averaged 7.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Demons allowed (72.1).

Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tulane performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game in away games.

Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Tulane fared better at home last season, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule