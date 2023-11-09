Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Blue Jackets on November 9, 2023
The Dallas Stars visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Roope Hintz and others in this outing.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has scored 11 points in 10 games (five goals and six assists).
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 11 points (five goals, six assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Jason Robertson has nine total points for Dallas, with two goals and seven assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Boone Jenner has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with six goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
