Joe Pavelski and Ivan Provorov are two of the top players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-200)

Stars (-200) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors with 11 points. He has scored five goals and picked up six assists this season.

Roope Hintz has five goals and six assists, equaling 11 points (one per game).

Jamie Benn's nine points this season are via three goals and six assists.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (26th in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov's zero goals and nine assists in 12 contests give him nine points on the season.

Columbus' Boone Jenner has posted eight total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and two assists.

This season, Columbus' Jack Roslovic has seven points, courtesy of two goals (fifth on team) and five assists (second).

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-1 this season, collecting 140 saves and giving up 11 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (12th in the league).

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 15th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 29th 9.68% Power Play % 14.63% 25th 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 8th

